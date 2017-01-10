Jeff Horn Confident He Can Beat Jessi...

Jeff Horn Confident He Can Beat Jessie Vargas, Wants Pacquiao

Read more: Boxing Scene

In an interview last month, strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, who works with WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, said he was confident that rising welterweight contender Jeff Horn would beat former world champion Jessie Vargas . Arum would like to build up Horn to the point of fighting Top Rank's superstar, Pacquiao.

