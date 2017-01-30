Japanese arcade pioneer and 'Father of Pac-Man' has died
Masaya Nakamura, the "Father of Pac-Man" who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died. He was 91. Nakamura, who died on Jan. 22, founded Namco, part of Bandai Namco, in 1955.
