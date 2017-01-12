James DeGale survived a 12th round knockdown to escape with a majority draw against Badou Jack

James DeGale climbed off the canvas in the final round to claim a majority draw against Badou Jack in their world super-middleweight unification title fight at the Barclays Center in New York. IBF champion DeGale knocked down Jack in the opening round but the WBC titlist grew into the bout and finished the stronger of the two, flooring the Londoner, who got to his feet to hear the final bell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.