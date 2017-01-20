James DeGale hoping to defeat Badou J...

James DeGale hoping to defeat Badou Jack and secure triumphant homecoming

Read more: Milford Mercury

James DeGale has his heart set on a triumphant homecoming fight if he is able to overcome Badou Jack in their world super-middleweight title unification contest at the Barclays Center in New York next weekend. DeGale's last four bouts have been outside the United Kingdom, the first of which saw him claim the vacant IBF title following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Andre Dirrell in Boston in May 2015.

Chicago, IL

