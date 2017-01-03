J. Mayweather: Pacquiao Not Being a Man Killed Floyd Rematch
Jeff Mayweather, uncle of retired former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., says his nephew will never fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch - because of Pacquiao's continued claims that he won their fight which took place in May 2015. Their fight, which Mayweather won by twelve round unanimous decision, broke every single financial record in boxing with 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and over 600 million in revenue.
