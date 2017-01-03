INSIGHT-In fight between casino moguls, a spotlight on the FBI

Combination photo from file photos show Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn and Universal Entertainment Corporation CEO Kazuo Okada. Okada, the Japanese billionaire who is locked in a legal fight with Wynn, on September 17, 2012 stepped up efforts to elect two board members by charging in a letter to the casino's operators board that its board did little to stop the chairman from what he called 'questionable actions' by his 'personal financial and control goals.'

