Inside Boxing: 2016 was a big year for three little men; Gonzalez, Rigondeaux and Lomachenko
Who would have thunk a few years ago that half the boxers on Ring magazine's top 10 pound-for-pound list would be fighters in the flyweight to super featherweight divisions? Or that a flyweight would rule in the place of Floyd Mayweather Jr. as the top man on the PFP list. The Ring king is now Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua, who added the WBC super flyweight world title to his flyweight belt in September with a unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras , another tough little guy who gave Gonzalez more trouble than expected.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|20 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|20 hr
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
