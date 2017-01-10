Inside Boxing: 2016 was a big year fo...

Inside Boxing: 2016 was a big year for three little men; Gonzalez, Rigondeaux and Lomachenko

Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Who would have thunk a few years ago that half the boxers on Ring magazine's top 10 pound-for-pound list would be fighters in the flyweight to super featherweight divisions? Or that a flyweight would rule in the place of Floyd Mayweather Jr. as the top man on the PFP list. The Ring king is now Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua, who added the WBC super flyweight world title to his flyweight belt in September with a unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras , another tough little guy who gave Gonzalez more trouble than expected.

