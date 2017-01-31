I genuinely thought he killed him' Mikey Garcia's savage knockout win terrified viewers
The 29-year-old American lightweight entered the ring in search of his third world title, having already triumphed at featherweight and junior lightweight and he delivered with aplomb. Garcia never looked troubled during the encounter with his rival from Montenegro, controlling distance and tempo throughout until the bout reached a devastating conclusion in the third round.
