Hard work and determination have paid off for Lee, says proud Selby manager Sanigar

CHRIS Sanigar has seen some of the fight game's great names strut their stuff in Las Vegas over the years, from Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis to Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe . And next Saturday the Bristol-based boxing manager and promoter will witness one of his own charges take to the ring in the city known as the entertainment capital of the world.

