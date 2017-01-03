Groves vs. Chudinov WBA Title Clash on February 25 in London?
According to Umar Kremlev, manager of Fedor Chudinov , they are close to a deal to fight George Groves for the vacant WBA super middleweight title on February 25th in the UK. The World Boxing Association had ordered Chudinov and Groves to fight reach other for the vacant belt and gave them until January 5th to reach a deal before a purse bid was ordered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC