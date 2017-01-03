Groves vs. Chudinov WBA Title Clash on February 25 in London?

According to Umar Kremlev, manager of Fedor Chudinov , they are close to a deal to fight George Groves for the vacant WBA super middleweight title on February 25th in the UK. The World Boxing Association had ordered Chudinov and Groves to fight reach other for the vacant belt and gave them until January 5th to reach a deal before a purse bid was ordered.

