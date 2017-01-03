Golovkin vs Jacobs: big-punching middleweights set for March
Not that Danny Jacobs was eyeing his opponent for the world middleweight title bout set for Madison Square Garden on March 18. His focus was squarely on those belts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC