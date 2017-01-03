Giant Killer Thompson Boxing Putting More Bullets in Chamber in 2017
Giant Killer Thompson Boxing Putting More Bullets in Chamber in 2017 - Mini powerhouse boxing organization Thompson Boxing Promotions enters its 18th year battling the promotional giants. Since its inception in 2000 the Orange County-based organization has brought several notable prizefighters to the public eye including Tim "Desert Storm" Bradley and Josesito Lopez.
