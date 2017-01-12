Gennady Golovkin will KO Daniel Jacob...

Gennady Golovkin will KO Daniel Jacobs, trainer vows

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Gennady Golovkin stopped short of admitting he has allowed opponents to hit him, the idea being others would rush to fight him because of his perceived vulnerability. “No,” the much-avoided middleweight champion of the world said Wednesday at the Conga Room at L.A. Live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC