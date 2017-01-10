Gavin McDonnell lands world title shot against Rey Vargas in bid to...
The 30-year-old will fight for the vacant WBC World Super-Bantamweight title in Hull and, if victorious, will become one half of the first British twins to hold world titles Gavin McDonnell is aiming to join twin brother Jamie McDonnell in becoming a world champion after being handed a shot at the WBC World Super-Bantamweight title against Rey Vargas. The unbeaten Doncaster fighter will top the bill at the Hull Ice Arena on February 25 against the unbeaten Mexican following former champion Hozumi Hasegawa's retirement.
