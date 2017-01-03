Gary Russell Jr: I Want To Dominate at 126 - Then I'll Go To 130
Once WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. overcomes the upcoming defense against Colombian contender Oscar Escandon, he then plans to target all of the world champions at 126 - with a clear goal to unify the titles. Escandon, who holds the WBC's interim-belt, is the mandatory challenger.
