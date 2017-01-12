Funeral set for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter

FILE - In this July 5, 2006 file photo, paralyzed New York City police officer Steven McDonald poses with his wife, Patti McDonald at their home in Malverne, N.Y. McDonald, who was paralyzed by a bullet and became an i... . FILE- In this Dec. 10, 1988 file photo, Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, right, meets with paralyzed police officer Steven McDonald at the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association Christmas party held at Jimmy Weston's... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.