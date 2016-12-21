Froch on Golovkin: Time To Step Up in 2017 - Fight Andre Ward
Retired former super middleweight champion Carl Froch wants Gennady Golovkin to step up his level of competition in 2017 and take some risks like going forward with a fight against Andre Ward , who holds the IBF, WBA, WBO light heavyweight titles. Golovkin is set to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight belts against mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs on March 18th at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC