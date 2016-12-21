Froch on Golovkin: Time To Step Up in 2017 - Fight Andre Ward

Retired former super middleweight champion Carl Froch wants Gennady Golovkin to step up his level of competition in 2017 and take some risks like going forward with a fight against Andre Ward , who holds the IBF, WBA, WBO light heavyweight titles. Golovkin is set to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight belts against mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs on March 18th at New York's Madison Square Garden.

