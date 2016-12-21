Froch on Golovkin: Time To Step Up in...

Froch on Golovkin: Time To Step Up in 2017 - Fight Andre Ward

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Retired former super middleweight champion Carl Froch wants Gennady Golovkin to step up his level of competition in 2017 and take some risks like going forward with a fight against Andre Ward , who holds the IBF, WBA, WBO light heavyweight titles. Golovkin is set to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight belts against mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs on March 18th at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC