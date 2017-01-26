Froch Jabs Amir Khan: 70-30 Demand To Fight Brook is 'Ridiculous'
Retired super middleweight champion Carl Froch is shaking his head at the crumbled negotiations to stage a May fight between IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook and Bolton star Amir Khan . Earlier this week, the negotiations fell apart between the two camps, after Khan stood firm on a 70-30 monetary split to do the fight with Brook - who was looking for something that was more in line of an even 50-50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC