Froch Jabs Amir Khan: 70-30 Demand To Fight Brook is 'Ridiculous'

Retired super middleweight champion Carl Froch is shaking his head at the crumbled negotiations to stage a May fight between IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook and Bolton star Amir Khan . Earlier this week, the negotiations fell apart between the two camps, after Khan stood firm on a 70-30 monetary split to do the fight with Brook - who was looking for something that was more in line of an even 50-50.

