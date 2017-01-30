Frampton Succumbs to Santa Cruz - " a...

Frampton Succumbs to Santa Cruz - " and to the King Tut and BWAA Curses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

" Death shall come on swift wings to him who disturbs the peace of the king a " words supposedly engraved outside the tomb of King Tutankhamen It is always a risky business, the tempting of fate. Those who believe, at least a little, in omens and curses might have foreseen that Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton would lose his WBA featherweight championship on Saturday night to Leo Santa Cruz, the man he had won it from six months earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Sun NotEnoughPharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC