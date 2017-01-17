Felix Diaz Dares Crawford: Fight a Real Challenge, I'll Go To Omaha
New York, NY - Dominican Felix Diaz ended a successful 2016 as a world ranked junior welterweight contender with another two impressive victories added to his ledger. He is determined to continue that momentum this year by facing the biggest challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC