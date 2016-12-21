Entering 2017: BoxingScene Ratings Up...

Entering 2017: BoxingScene Ratings Update

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Jr. Lightweight: It wasn't as easy the second time around but Jezreel Corrales defeated Takashi Uchiyama for a second time, coming off the floor to win a split decision on the road. It was a game effort on the road and leaves the ratings as they were.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... 3 hr i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... 4 hr buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC