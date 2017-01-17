Edwin Pope's Death Further Contracts ...

Edwin Pope's Death Further Contracts Fraternity of Great Boxing Writers

Read more: The Sweet Science

EDWIN POPE DIES AT 88 - There are some stories that I never wanted to write, and this is one of them. One of the finest and most iconic of American sports writers, longtime Miami Herald columnist Edwin Pope, was 88 when cancer claimed him the evening of Jan. 19, with his family by his side, in Okeechobee, Fla.

