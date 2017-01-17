Early Results Are In: BoxingScene Ratings Update
Super middleweight: The initial intent here was to elevate Badou Jack to the top slot after securing a draw in a fight where he appeared to win more rounds. Jack's decision to vacate his alphabet title was consistent with his commitment to compete at light heavyweight and he exits the top ten.
