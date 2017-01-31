DeGale's Coach: Eubank Not Good Enough, Fight Won't Happen
After a well-deserved break, attention will soon turn as to whom IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale will fight next. A rematch with Badou Jack seems highly unlikely given that Jack has announced he is moving up to light heavyweight.
