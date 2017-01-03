DeGale: Were Risking Our Lives; PED E...

DeGale: Were Risking Our Lives; PED Epidemic in Boxing Must Stop

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Now, however, DeGale doesn't want to participate in a fight unless he knows his opponent is clean. The IBF super middleweight champion demanded Olympic-style drug testing for his 168-pound championship unification fight against Badou Jack on January 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Tue ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC