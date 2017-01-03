DeGale: Were Risking Our Lives; PED Epidemic in Boxing Must Stop
Now, however, DeGale doesn't want to participate in a fight unless he knows his opponent is clean. The IBF super middleweight champion demanded Olympic-style drug testing for his 168-pound championship unification fight against Badou Jack on January 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn .
