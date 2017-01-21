Death penalty to spook drug lords - " Pacquiao
The reimposition of the death penalty will strike fear in the hearts of criminals, particularly those dealing with illegal drugs, boxing icon and Senator Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao, a political ally of President Duterte, stressed as the Senate justice and human rights committee scheduled its public hearing on various pro-death penalty bills on January 30. "Kailangang mai-pasa. It has a deterrent effect,'' Pacquiao, a born-again Christian, replied to a Bulletin query on whether or not illegal drug operations in the country would finally cease once the death penalty measure is enacted into law.
