Danny Roman Stops Adam Lopez in Ninth To Win WBA Eliminator
ATLANTIC CITY In the main event at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, Danny Roman of Los Angeles stopped previously undefeated Adam Lopez of San Antonio in the ninth round of a WBA final super bantamweight eliminator. Roman has now won 14 in a row dating to March 2014, and none of the fights have been close.
