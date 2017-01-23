Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight because Bob Arum is a jerk
Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White made a "real" offer to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., promising "Money" a $25 million purse to fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. As expected, the persnickety pugilist scoffed at the asking price, insisting he was the "A side" in that equation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC