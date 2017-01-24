D.C.a s Lamont Peterson will fight David Avanesyan for WBA welterweight title
District boxer Lamont Peterson is set to fight for the World Boxing Association interim welterweight championship on Feb. 18 when he faces titleholder David Avanesyan at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Promoters announced the bout on Tuesday afternoon as the co-main event to Adrien Broner, a former four-division world champion, taking on Adrian Granados.
