The 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport , once owned by pro boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, will be auctioned on Saturday during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction One of 150 built worldwide, the Pearl White Bugatti is powered by 1,000 horses and is capable of zero to 60 in 2.4 seconds The 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport , once owned by pro boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, will be auctioned on Saturday during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction )--Craig Jackson's Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , announced today that a 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport once owned by professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will cross the auction block on Sat., Jan. 21, 2017, during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona.

