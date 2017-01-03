Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: Fight very CLOSE to being...
In May 2016, it was alleged that the duo were negotiating a deal to face each other in a boxing match. McGregor, the newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion, rubbished such talk in an interview with ESPN's Kenny Mayne but revealed he is open to fighting the controversial boxer - who is currently enjoying retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC