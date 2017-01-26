Conor McGregor Rips UFC, Vows To Fight Floyd Mayweather
UFC superstar Conor McGregor remains firm that his next appearance in a fight will be against retired former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Last fall, McGregor secured a license to box from the state of California and vowed to take part in a boxing match with Mayweather. A few weeks ago, UFC President Dana White made an offer of $25 million to Mayweather for a fight with McGregor, under boxing rules, and on pay-per-view.
