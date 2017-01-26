Conor McGregor claims he will fight next in a boxing ring, not the octagon
Conor McGregor is probably the only fighter outside of Muhammad Ali who could have ever sold a pay-per-view event around an interview. The UFC lightweight champion, speaking in his home country of Ireland, had plenty of curses to spit, mostly at boxer Floyd Mayweather.
