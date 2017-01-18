Coke on the rocks: alleged Melbourne organised crime syndicate beset by disorganisation

It appeared the work of a significant organised crime syndicate: get a former Japanese whaling boat, with a mostly Chinese crew, to sail with more than 180 kilograms of South American cocaine, to a rendezvous point hundreds of kilometres off the coast of Port Fairy. Four alleged members of a crime syndicate behind a plan to import $60 million worth of cocaine and arrested on Wednesday morning have faced court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.