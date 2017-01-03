Cincinnati's Adrien Broner to fight a...

Cincinnati's Adrien Broner to fight at Cintas Center in February

Cincinnati native and former four-division world champion Adrien Broner will return to his hometown to battle Adrian Granados in February. Floyd Mayweather Jr. joined Broner Tuesday to announce the fight that will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the Cintas Center on Xavier University's campus.

