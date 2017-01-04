Chris Brown Confirms Fight: He Accepts Challenge To Box Soulja Boy - See His Message

It's on! Chris Brown has officially announced that he's ready to step into the boxing ring with Soulja Boy so they can settle their beef with their fists! Keep reading for Breezy's powerful message about how he's completely down to brawl. This is going to be the fight of the century! Chris Brown , 27, getting his gloves out and ready for a boxing match against Soulja Boy , 26, following their epic online feud Jan. 3. Breezy made the big announcement in an Instagram post Jan. 4 that read, "I t's been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.