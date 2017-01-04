Chris Brown Confirms Fight: He Accept...

Chris Brown Confirms Fight: He Accepts Challenge To Box Soulja Boy - See His Message

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

It's on! Chris Brown has officially announced that he's ready to step into the boxing ring with Soulja Boy so they can settle their beef with their fists! Keep reading for Breezy's powerful message about how he's completely down to brawl. This is going to be the fight of the century! Chris Brown , 27, getting his gloves out and ready for a boxing match against Soulja Boy , 26, following their epic online feud Jan. 3. Breezy made the big announcement in an Instagram post Jan. 4 that read, "I t's been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Tue ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC