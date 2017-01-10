Chavez Sr: Crawford or Golovkin is FOTY - Not Lomachenko
Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. does not view WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko as the 2016 Fight of The Year. He believes the award should go to WBO/WBC junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford or IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight king Gennady Golovkin.
