Chavez Sr: Crawford or Golovkin is FO...

Chavez Sr: Crawford or Golovkin is FOTY - Not Lomachenko

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. does not view WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko as the 2016 Fight of The Year. He believes the award should go to WBO/WBC junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford or IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight king Gennady Golovkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... 20 hr i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... 20 hr buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC