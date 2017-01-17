Carl Greaves Looks Back On 2016, Is E...

Carl Greaves Looks Back On 2016, Is Excited About 2017

12 hrs ago

Carl Greaves looks back on 2016 with a great deal of pride, but he is refusing to rest on his laurels as he aims to match it in 2017 and then improve on it as he looks ahead to potentially an even bigger year. The trainer and promoter led Russian now-WBA 'regular' welterweight champion David Avanesyan to the biggest win of his career over Shane Mosley when he was interim champion last year.

Chicago, IL

