Carl Frampton: WBA featherweight champion wants Lee Selby fight in Belfast

Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Wales, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app Northern Ireland's WBA featherweight world champion Carl Frampton wants to face Wales' IBF world title holder Lee Selby at Belfast's Windsor Park. Frampton defends his crown against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas on Saturday, while Selby's title defence against Jonathan Barros is on the undercard.

