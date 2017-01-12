Canelo vs. JCC Jr. in Las Vegas on May 6? Weed Potentially No Barrier

CHAVEZ JR vs CANELO - It's no secret that Golden Boy Promotions has been eyeing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as the next opponent for their cash cow Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. By all appearances, the all-Mexican showdown, which many speculated was headed to AT&T Stadium in Texas, will instead come to fruition in Las Vegas.

