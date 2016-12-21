BoxingScene Knockout of the Year: N'Dam KO's Blanco in One

BoxingScene Knockout of the Year: N'D...

18 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Perhaps none of boxing's knockouts this year, however, was as incredible as Hassan N'Dam's stunning first-round stoppage of Alfonso Blanco on December 17 in Saint-Denis, Reunion, France. Blanco barely had an opportunity to move around before N'Dam drilled him with a chopping right hand to the jaw that immediately knocked Blanco unconscious.

Chicago, IL

