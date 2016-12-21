BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery

It was three years ago when with all of just one fight in his pro career Vasyl Lomachenko shared honors with Felix Verdejo as BoxingScene.com 2013 Prospect of the Year. The two-time Olympic Gold medalist has already become a two-division champion, winning his second title earlier this year and was deep in the debate for 2016 Fighter of the Year, along with recognition as one of the very best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.