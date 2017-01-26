BOXING: Trainer Farnan expects Morgan...

BOXING: Trainer Farnan expects Morgan title fight to go to purse bids

RICHARD Farnan says that it has taken a lot of hard work to secure Kelly Morgan's dream of a world title fight. The World Boxing Council sent out an order on Wednesday mandating that their super-middleweight champion, Nikki Adler, must defend her title against Swindon's Morgan.

