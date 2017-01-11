Boxing: Swadlincote pro Zach Parker to fight on undercard of ITV4 televised card
Swadlincote-born super-middleweight Zach Parker is back in action at the start of the year as he looks to make a big impression in 2017. The undefeated 22-year-old, 9-0, will appear on the first show of 2017 of his new manager, Neil Marsh, when he fights on the Robbie Davies Jr vs. Willie Limond undercard at Preston Guildhall on Saturday, January 21. Davies Jr and Limmond lock horns for the WBA Welterweight Continental Title and Parker is joined by the likes of Anthony Cacace, Nathan Wheatley, Bill Hodgson, Joe Wood and Mark Jeffers on the undercard.
