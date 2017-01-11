Boxing: Swadlincote pro Zach Parker t...

Boxing: Swadlincote pro Zach Parker to fight on undercard of ITV4 televised card

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Burton Mail

Swadlincote-born super-middleweight Zach Parker is back in action at the start of the year as he looks to make a big impression in 2017. The undefeated 22-year-old, 9-0, will appear on the first show of 2017 of his new manager, Neil Marsh, when he fights on the Robbie Davies Jr vs. Willie Limond undercard at Preston Guildhall on Saturday, January 21. Davies Jr and Limmond lock horns for the WBA Welterweight Continental Title and Parker is joined by the likes of Anthony Cacace, Nathan Wheatley, Bill Hodgson, Joe Wood and Mark Jeffers on the undercard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burton Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC