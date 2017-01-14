Boxing Star Gervonta Davis Has His Victory Vacation Planned
Undefeated boxing star Gervonta Davis -- Floyd Mayweather 's top prospect -- says he's so sure he's gonna win his first world title on Saturday he's already got his victory vacation planned. Davis has been destroying his competition since he turned pro, but has his first title fight this weekend against IBF super featherweight champion Jose Pedraza .
