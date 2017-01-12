Boxing rabbi Foreman loses title fight in KO

Erislandy Lara knocked out Israeli boxer Yuri Foreman with a crushing left uppercut in the fourth round on Friday to retain his World Boxing Association super welterweight world title. Cuban southpaw Lara made good on his vow to make a statement against former champ Foreman, even though the knockdown he was credited with in round three looked more like a slip by the challenger.

