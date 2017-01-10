Boxing legend Freddie Roach tells Ron...

Boxing legend Freddie Roach tells Ronda Rousey to retire

WHAT'S NEXT? Ronda Rousey, right, reacts after losing to Amanda Nunes during a women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, in Las Vegas. Legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach has urged Ronda Rousey to hang up her fight gear, insisting it's time for her to quit the UFC.

