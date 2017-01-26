Boxing great De La Hoya arrested for DUI
Oscar De La Hoya's troubled past with substance abuse crept its way to the forefront again early Tuesday morning. The Hall of Fame boxer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.
