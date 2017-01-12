Boxing: Dana White fires back at Floy...

Boxing: Dana White fires back at Floyd Mayweather

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

UFC boss Dana White has hit back at Floyd May weather as he continues to try and negotiate a blockbuster fight between the boxing great and UFC star Connor McGregor. In the weekend May weather told TMZ Sports that White was a "f**king comedian" after offering the undefeated boxer US$25 million and a share of pay-per-view revenue to fight McGregor.

