Boxing champ sets lofty goal

Boxing champ sets lofty goal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Lipa City- Jerwin Ancajas gave a good look at all three mural showing the three greatest Filipino boxers of all time as he was about to spar for the last time in preparation for his Jan. 29 defense of the IBF super-flyweight title in Macau. One of just three reigning Filipino world champions, Ancajas hopes someday that his very own mural would adorn the walls of sportsman Hermie Esguerra's cool and cozy gym in Lipa City, Batangas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC