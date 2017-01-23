Boxing champ sets lofty goal
Lipa City- Jerwin Ancajas gave a good look at all three mural showing the three greatest Filipino boxers of all time as he was about to spar for the last time in preparation for his Jan. 29 defense of the IBF super-flyweight title in Macau. One of just three reigning Filipino world champions, Ancajas hopes someday that his very own mural would adorn the walls of sportsman Hermie Esguerra's cool and cozy gym in Lipa City, Batangas.
